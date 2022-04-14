ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $887.58 million, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

