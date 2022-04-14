Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $6,297,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 77,627,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,229,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

