Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADYYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $65.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,805.00. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,969.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,426.07. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

