Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 60,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,740. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

