Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 8,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,144,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on API. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agora by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 27.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

