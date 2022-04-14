Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on May 13th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 147.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

ADC stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

