Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 4.8%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 1,861,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,729,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.07. The stock has a market cap of £208.40 million and a PE ratio of 55.00.

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

