Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 4.8%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 1,861,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,729,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.07. The stock has a market cap of £208.40 million and a PE ratio of 55.00.
About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)
