Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $249.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

