Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Akouos stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,848. Akouos has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

