Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.