Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 10th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

ACI opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

