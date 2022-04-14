Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

