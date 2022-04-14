Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

ACI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 4,415,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.