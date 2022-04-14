Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

