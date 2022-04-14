Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.71 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

