Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 1,277,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

