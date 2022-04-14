Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,330,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,905,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

