Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

