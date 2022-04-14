Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.25 and last traded at C$56.67, with a volume of 1837274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATD. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The company has a market cap of C$59.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

