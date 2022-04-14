Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Y stock opened at $845.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $732.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.47. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alleghany by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

