Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $29.85. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 101,871 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

