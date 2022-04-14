Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $123.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $256,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 317.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

