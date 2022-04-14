Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,240 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,090,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,955,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 3,458,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,388. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.