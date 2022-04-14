Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.24 and last traded at $138.89. 2,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.