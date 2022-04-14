Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Achieves $73.60 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00007072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

