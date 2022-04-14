Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 28,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

