Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 76.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. 34,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,598. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.