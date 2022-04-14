Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $628.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.