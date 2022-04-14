Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.