Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,985,734 shares of company stock valued at $63,624,537 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,091. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

