Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $247.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

