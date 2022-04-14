Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

APELY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

