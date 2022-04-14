Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.