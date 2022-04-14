Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.37

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2896950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $385.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

