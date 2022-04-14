American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,977,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,311,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,453,504. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

