Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Up 0.8%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.38. 299,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 357,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.