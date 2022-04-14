Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Buys A$50,316.80 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$31.45 ($23.29) per share, with a total value of A$50,316.80 ($37,271.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Ampol (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.