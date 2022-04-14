Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,550. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.