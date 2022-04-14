Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,731,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 382,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

