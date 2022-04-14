Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,425. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.