Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.93. 2,502,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,987. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

