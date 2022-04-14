Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.20. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 667,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,557. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

