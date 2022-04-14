Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Unifi posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. 52,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,735. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

