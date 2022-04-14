Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $414.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $455.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 224,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,071. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

