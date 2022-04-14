Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,368. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

