Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

