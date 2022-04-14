Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

FCX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 12,002,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,592,434. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

