Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

GRBK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $966.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.