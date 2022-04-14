Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. MoneyGram International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

