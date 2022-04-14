Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.50 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 5.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.20 and a beta of 0.74. Switch has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

